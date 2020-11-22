Haverford Trust Co. Has $17.31 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $120.50. 16,772,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $121.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

