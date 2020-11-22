Haverford Trust Co. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,336. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

