Haverford Trust Co. Has $46.71 Million Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.43% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,677. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.

