Haverford Trust Co. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.29. 3,366,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

