Haverford Trust Co. Has $96.66 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $96,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 8,397,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.