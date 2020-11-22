Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.7% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $71,562,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126,114. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

