Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 321.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. 95,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

