Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 27,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68. The company has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.