Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $148,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $83.88. 2,839,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.