Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 17,961 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

