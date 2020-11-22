Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.32. 28,220,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,540,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

