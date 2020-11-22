Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,490 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.