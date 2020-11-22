Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 55,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.27. 1,477,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

