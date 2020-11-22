Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.44. 839,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

