Haverford Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

MO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

