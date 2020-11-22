Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,643 shares of company stock worth $53,790,312. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 4,727,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

