Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,618 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.66. 1,965,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,449. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

