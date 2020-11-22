Haverford Trust Co. Sells 16,875 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 4,877,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

