Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,951 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 321,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 712,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,218. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $216.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.