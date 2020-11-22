Haverford Trust Co. Sells 2,898 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. 4,075,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

