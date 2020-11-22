Haverford Trust Co. Takes $25.63 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,119 shares of company stock worth $10,717,889. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

SWKS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.39. 1,765,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

