Haverford Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,974 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit