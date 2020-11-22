Haverford Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,974 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

