Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of BlackRock worth $176,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $672.71. 396,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Comments


