Head to Head Comparison: Paya (PAYA) & Its Rivals

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paya to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s peers have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paya and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.89 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

Paya’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paya beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

