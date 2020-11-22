HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $15.25.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

