Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:HI opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.