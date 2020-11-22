Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.56.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $202.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.