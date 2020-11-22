Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

