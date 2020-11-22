Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.