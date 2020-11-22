IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,231 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.88% of IHS Markit worth $588,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

