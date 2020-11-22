Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.6% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.81% of Illumina worth $367,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

ILMN stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.80. The company had a trading volume of 878,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

