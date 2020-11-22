Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Immofinanz stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. Immofinanz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

