ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,900,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 335,509 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 209,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 831,454 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

