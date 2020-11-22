Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells 7,586 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.