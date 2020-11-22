Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 205,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 124,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,199,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,854. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

