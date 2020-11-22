International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

