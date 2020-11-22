Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

