Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,907,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,215,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

