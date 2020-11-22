iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,974 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

