iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

