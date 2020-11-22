iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 321,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,218. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $216.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.