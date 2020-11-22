iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Motco owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

