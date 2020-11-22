Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of LB stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 447,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in L Brands by 25.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

