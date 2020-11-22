John Irvin Sells 12,500 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of The ExOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $10.84 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

