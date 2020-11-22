JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $17.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.39.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

