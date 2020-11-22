Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,485 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of Kansas City Southern worth $105,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.45. 767,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,966. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

