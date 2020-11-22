KeyCorp Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $190.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.