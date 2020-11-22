KeyCorp Boosts Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $130.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

