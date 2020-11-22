KeyCorp Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $155.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

