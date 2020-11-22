Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

KSS stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

